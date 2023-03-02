Shrub damaged in hit-and-run

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Feb. 26 at 7:50 p.m. in front of 119 Marguerite Road, Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle operated by an unknown driver was traveling south on Marguerite Road, negotiated a right curve in the roadway, then crossed over the left lane and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued forward and struck a large shrub. The driver then reversed the vehicle back onto the roadway and continued south on Marguerite Road.