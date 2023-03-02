Shrub damaged in hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Feb. 26 at 7:50 p.m. in front of 119 Marguerite Road, Unity Township. According to the report, an unknown vehicle operated by an unknown driver was traveling south on Marguerite Road, negotiated a right curve in the roadway, then crossed over the left lane and struck an embankment. The vehicle continued forward and struck a large shrub. The driver then reversed the vehicle back onto the roadway and continued south on Marguerite Road.
Parent accused of providing marijuana edibles to juvenile daughter, two friendsState police at Kiski Valley report investigating corruption of minors allegations. According a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, the station on Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. received a complaint alleging a parent gave marijuana edibles to her juvenile daughter and two of her friends at a Tryon Drive location in Derry Township. The case is currently under investigation. According to the report, the suspect is a known 42-year-old Blairsville woman. The victims are two 15-year-old Latrobe females, and one 15-year-old Blairsville female.
ID theft attempt in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an attempted ID theft Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. at an Angela Rose Drive location in Salem Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) attempted to gain access to a retirement account belonging to an 80-year-old Jeannette female. The alleged perpetrator(s) was denied access.
AC unit damaged; freon removed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft at an Androstic Road location in Derry Township. According to the report, sometime between Dec. 23, 2022, and Feb. 18, unknown actor(s) caused damage to the victim’s air conditioning unit and removed the freon. Actor(s) then fled in an unknown direction by unknown means. The AC unit is valued at $2,500; the freon removed from the unit is valued at $600. The victim is a known 35-year-old Derry male. The investigation continues.
Storm door damaged at residence
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating alleged criminal mischief Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at a Richmond Street residence in Derry Township. According to the report, a 26-year-old Loyalhanna male told troopers that his storm door was dented by the father of his ex-girlfriend by forcefully pushing the door open. The investigation continues. Damage is estimated at $100.
