State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Arona Road in Hempfield Township for a one-vehicle hit and run crash involving a White Chevrolet Silverado around 7:07 p.m. Jan. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Broadway Avenue in Hempfield Township for a report of a bank account being opened under a 41-year-old Greensburg man’s name. Police say the victim related that Chase Bank contacted him on Feb. 24 to inform him a bank account was opened in his name, which they believed to be fraudulent. His account has since been closed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact state police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Cheryl McClain, 57, of Ruffs Dale was arrested after troopers were dispatched to Hunker Waltz Mill Road in Hempfield Township for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze around 3:07 p.m. Dec. 23. Police determined McClain was driving under the influence of alcohol. She was transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for a chemical blood test.
