Latrobe police report Jason Stockton, 33, of Latrobe was cited for harassment after police were called to Stockton’s residence on the 1600 block of Jefferson Street in Latrobe for a domestic disturbance around 8:46 p.m. March 14.
Latrobe police report Ryan W. Nupp, 25, of Latrobe was arrested and charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment after police were dispatched to the 900 block of Ligonier Street in Latrobe after a report of a man threatening a tenant in the building with physical violence and a firearm on March 12. Latrobe police said Nupp was also charged with institutional vandalism after he “defecated on the floor of the cell he was being housed in and smeared feces on the bars and handle of the cell door.” Nupp’s bond was set at $150,000. His preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 21 before Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
Latrobe police report Amanda Harris, 39, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI when police performed a traffic stop on a vehicle Harris was driving after they observed the vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Jefferson and Chestnut streets in Latrobe around 11:45 p.m. March 13.
