State police at Indiana report a 35-year-old Indiana man was arrested around 2:24 p.m. March 23 on West Indiana Street in Homer City. Drug paraphernalia charges have been filed.
State police at Indiana report a trooper was dispatched around 3:28 p.m. March 8 to Colony Road in Burrell Township for the report of found drug paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Indiana report Mary Sanders, 43, and Wayne Sias, 33, both of Indiana, were arrested for drug possession around 9:06 p.m. March 6. Police said troopers located Sanders and Sias inside a hotel room at the Ramada Inn on Wayne Avenue in White Township after an anonymous tip that Sanders was wanted out of Indiana County. Police observed multiple drug narcotics in plain view. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the hotel room. Charges are pending.
State police at Indiana report a 59-year-old Latrobe man was cited for disorderly conduct after he engaged in tumultuous behavior by screaming and yelling around 7:11 p.m. Friday, March 12, on Route 56 eastbound and West Philadelphia Street Extension. Police said the involved parties were forced to physically escort the defendant out of a building.
State police at Indiana report a 53-year-old Blairsville woman was charged with retail theft after an incident around 1:07 p.m. March 2 at Walmart on Oakland Avenue in White Township. Police said various grocery, book and toy items valued at $239.80 were stolen.
State police at Kiski Valley report an unknown actor opened a bank account in a 44-year-old New Alexandria man’s name around 10:24 p.m. March 6 on Roosevelt Road in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 29-year-old Greensburg woman was scammed out of $600 after she was contacted by what she believed to be the Social Security Office around 11 a.m. Feb. 19 in Salem Township. Police said the caller advised the victim that she had a warrant for her arrest and was to pay with gift cards.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for the death of a 76-year-old Derry woman around 3:19 a.m. March 9 and determined the death was from natural causes. Police were assisted by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 12:33 p.m. March 4 to Briarwood Drive in Unity Township to investigate an online Craigslist scam in which a 32-year-old Latrobe woman sent $420 via WhatsApp. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating an incident involving an unknown suspect who arrived at Great Expectations Childcare and Early Learning Center on Maple Avenue Extension in Burrell Township around 11:36 p.m. March 15 and placed a sign in the front yard and fled westbound. The incident was captured on the child care facility’s video surveillance system. Anyone with information or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Troop A in Indiana at 724-357-1960.
