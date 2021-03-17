State police at Indiana report two men are accused of stealing three 10-packs of Fireball whiskey from a Sheetz store at 610 Route 22 in Burrell Township around 10:12 p.m. March 3. Police said the men fled the scene heading west on Route 22 in a black Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and black rims. Police said the passenger, a Black man wearing a black coat, with a thick fur collar, pink baseball cap, white glasses and carrying a silver cane, entered the store two separate times, removing one to two packs each time. The driver of the vehicle was a Black man wearing a fur coat with a black man-bun hairstyle.
