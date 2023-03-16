PSP: Man called victim 23 times by phone
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges against a Latrobe man who reportedly contacted a female victim via cellphone 23 times. According to the report, a known 42-year-old Herminie woman arrived at PSP Greensburg barracks 7:29 p.m. March 13 to report she had been contacted via cellphone 23 times by 41-year-old John Keslar of Latrobe. Keslar was cited for harassment.
Crash in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 8 at 7:37 a.m. on state Route 31 at its intersection with the U.S. Route 119 south offramp in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 GMC Terrain operated by 62-year-old Christine A. Smith of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Honda CRV operated by 34-year-old Nicole L. Sigwalt of Dawson. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 31 and unit No. 2 was stopped at the intersection of Routes 31 and 119 south offramp. As the light for unit No. 2 turned green, unit No. 2 entered the intersection to proceed east onto Route 31. Unit No. 1 did not stop for the solid red light and struck unit No. 2 on the Route 31 westbound travel lane. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by the East Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Department, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Diamond Towing. Smith was transported via Mutual Aid to Excela Health Frick Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Minor injuries in Route 30 crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 8 at 10:25 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Lowry Avenue in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Ford Freestyle operated by 61-year-old Cheryl L. Rector of Irwin. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Ford Fusion operated by 70-year-old Beverly A. Williams of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as Rector failed to come to a complete stop in the right lane of Route 30 west while facing a red traffic control signal at the intersection of Route 30 west and Lowry Avenue. The front right portion of unit No. 1 struck the front left side of unit No. 2 as Williams attempted to make a left turn onto Route 30 east from Lowry Avenue while facing a green traffic control signal. After initial impact, unit No. 2 came to rest facing southwest in the intersection while unit No. 1 rotated in a counterclockwise direction and came to rest facing south across the eastbound lanes of Route 30. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Williams was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
SUV strikes tree in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash March 5 at 10:49 a.m. on Fenton Road south of state Route 981 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 25-year-old Devon L. Bartley of Vanderbilt was operating a 2015 Kia Sorento northbound on Fenton Road. As Bartley was attempting to negotiate a right turn, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to complete the turn. The SUV then traveled across the roadway, off the left side of the road and struck a tree, causing heavy front end damage to the vehicle. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, East Huntingdon Township Volunteer Fire Department and AA Towing.
PSP investigating stalking allegations
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating alleged stalking and harassment following an incident reported 12:51 a.m. March 13 at a Hancock Avenue location in Oklahoma. According to the report, charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-1-04 against a known 54-year-old Leechburg man. The victim is listed as a known 46-year-old Apollo female. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify either party.
Disorderly conduct reported in Export
State police at Kiski Valley report filing disorderly conduct and related charges following a disturbance March 3 at 8:17 a.m. at a Washington Avenue location in Export. According to the report, troopers were requested to the location for a report of an “irate male who was acting strange.” PSP encountered the male, later identified as 23-year-old Gavin Eiselman of Export. Eiselman was verbally resistant and did not comply with lawful requests from the troopers. They attempted to detain Eiselman, who twice slipped away from troopers before being restrained and placed in a patrol car. Eiselman was transported to an area medical facility due to mental health concerns. The investigation continues.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 11 at 7:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2017 Ram operated by 23-year-old Holly A. Kishlock of Homer City. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 80-year-old Albert R. Vish of Greensburg. The crash occurred as both vehicles were traveling west on Route 22. Unit No. 1, which was in the left lane, changed lanes and struck the rear of unit No. 2, which was in the right lane. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road Volunteer Fire Department.
