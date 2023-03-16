PSP: Man called victim 23 times by phone

State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges against a Latrobe man who reportedly contacted a female victim via cellphone 23 times. According to the report, a known 42-year-old Herminie woman arrived at PSP Greensburg barracks 7:29 p.m. March 13 to report she had been contacted via cellphone 23 times by 41-year-old John Keslar of Latrobe. Keslar was cited for harassment.