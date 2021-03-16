State police at Greensburg report James Kilpatrick, 38, of Jeannette was arrested after troopers responded around 9:11 p.m. Thursday, March 11, to the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg regarding a domestic disturbance involving Kilpatrick and a 46-year-old Jeannette woman. Harassment charges are pending through the office of Magisterial District Justice Anthony Bompiani.
State police at Indiana report a 29-year-old Derry man was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia after a trooper observed a traffic violation, conducted a traffic stop on Indiana Springs Road and University Drive in White Township and found the driver to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia around 9:07 p.m. March 8.
