State police at Greensburg report Gregory Gromley, 33, of Greensburg was arrested after troopers responded around 7:03 p.m. March 8 to a residence on Clawson Avenue in Hempfield Township for a domestic disturbance in progress involving a 32-year-old Greensburg woman. Police said the incident was ongoing when troopers arrived, and Gromley resisted arrest. Gromley was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 4,977 incidents in the month of February. Of the 581 criminal offenses reported, 576 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 274 criminal offenses, making 296 arrests. Troopers responded to 313 crashes, two fatal, involving 83 injuries. Police investigated 44 hit-and-run crashes, two fatal, and made 64 DUI arrests while responding to 21 DUI-related crashes, zero fatal. Troopers issued 862 traffic citations and 616.
