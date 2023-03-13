GPS device stolen from UPS vehicle

State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a GPS unit from a UPS vehicle between 11 p.m. March 3 and 1:53 p.m. March 6 at a North Center Avenue location in New Stanton. According to the report, a Garmin dezl OTR1000 GPS unit, valued at $800, was stolen from a 2020 Freightliner. The victim is listed as UPS Customer Center, New Stanton. The investigation is ongoing.