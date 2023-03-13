GPS device stolen from UPS vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a GPS unit from a UPS vehicle between 11 p.m. March 3 and 1:53 p.m. March 6 at a North Center Avenue location in New Stanton. According to the report, a Garmin dezl OTR1000 GPS unit, valued at $800, was stolen from a 2020 Freightliner. The victim is listed as UPS Customer Center, New Stanton. The investigation is ongoing.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash March 7 at 5:20 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of Sheridan Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 BMW X3 and unit No. 2 was a 2014 Dodge Caravan. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 30 in the middle lane. Unit No. 2 was in front of unit No. 1. As the driver of unit No. 2 slowed her vehicle with traffic, the driver of unit No. 1 failed to see unit No. 2 slowing and was unable to stop his vehicle before it struck unit No. 2. No injuries were reported and both vehicles sustained functional damage. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Drugs found during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following a traffic stop March 6 at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of South Center Avenue and Bridge Street in New Stanton. According to the report, a 2006 Pontiac G6 was stopped for summary vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, a 35-year-old Greensburg male was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Man steals vodka from store
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft March 6 at 3:48 p.m. at Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 6750 Hollywood Blvd., Salem Township. According to the report, an unknown Black man in his 50s entered the store and put a bottle of Ketel One vodka, valued at $27, in his jacket and exited the store without paying for the merchandise.
PSP probe unauthorized use of car
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating the alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in February from a Derry Township residence. According to the report, troopers were contacted by a 74-year-old complainant regarding a missing vehicle that was taken by the victim’s daughter without her permission. Upon arrival, it was discovered that 34-year-old Amelia Furbee of Derry used her mother’s vehicle, a 2009 Pontiac G5, without permission. The investigation continues.
Over $2,000 in Apple products stolen
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating retail theft Sept. 11, 2022, at 2:31 p.m. at Walmart in Salem Township. According to the report, troopers were requested to this location for a report of a “cash scam” that occurred. The suspect picked out merchandize, proceeded to the register and conducted a “quick change scheme” to steal the merchandise. The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is listed as 23-year-old Micquan Black of Detroit, Michigan. Items stolen include three Apple Watches (two valued at $399 apiece, and one valued at $429) and an Apple iPad valued at $999.
PSP investigating road rage incident
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving a 911 transfer call at approximately 8:30 p.m. March 9 relating to a road rage incident in Hempfield and Salem townships. The two vehicles involved were a gray Mercedes sedan and a white Ford Ecosport on U.S. Route 66 northbound and U.S. Route 22 westbound. These vehicles were closely following each other, weaving in and out of traffic, and traveling at excessive speeds. PSP requests any witnesses with any information regarding this incident contact PSP Trooper Jacob Feryus at PSP Kiski Valley, 724-697-5780, or jferyus@pa.gov.
Commented