State police at Indiana report Amanda Randall, 37, and Shane Randall, 36, both of Seward, were accused of endangering the welfare of a child after troopers responded to a report of a shoeless/jacketless 15-year-old boy walking along Route 56 in East Wheatfield Township in 19 degree weather around 10:29 p.m. Thursday, March 4. Police said the boy arrived at a local gas station and troopers were summoned. Upon arrival, police learned that the child’s parents abandoned him after an argument in their vehicle.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating the report of a theft which occurred around midnight Thursday, March 4, along M and B Place in Derry Township. Police said the victim, a 25-year-old Derry Township woman, had her car parts stripped from her vehicle, including a catalytic converter, while she was away from her residence.
State police at Kiski Valley report the station received notice regarding a possible Firearms Act violation where a known suspect attempted to purchase a firearm on West Main Street in New Alexandria on June 17 and was not permitted to do so. This investigation continues.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an incident where a 41-year-old Loyalhanna man was assisting an older adult woman and propositioned her for a sexual favor while exposing himself around 5 p.m. March 4 on Wood Street in Derry Township.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when an unknown westbound vehicle on Route 130 in Hempfield Township traveled over the double-yellow line and proceeded into the eastbound travel lane striking the driver’s side of a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Dakotah A. Lackey, 22, of Yukon around 4:52 p.m. Sunday, March 7. The unknown vehicle continued westbound.
State police at Greensburg report Kyle Townsend, 31, and Shane Mowry, 35, both of Jeannette, were cited for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct through the office of District Judge Anthony Bompiani. Police said troopers responded around 1:05 p.m. Saturday, March 6, to Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township regarding two individuals who were highly intoxicated.
State police at Greensburg report one person was injured when a 2006 Dodge Caravan driven by Nita L. McCurdy, 63, of Derry was making a left turn onto Route 217 in Derry Township and proceeded without clearance after stopping at a posted stop sign and struck a southbound 2013 Toyota Avalon driven by Benjamin W. Kenyon, 20, of Ligonier around 5:04 p.m. Friday, March 5. McCurdy was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for neck pains of unknown severity. Both vehicles were later driven from the scene. McCurdy was cited for stop signs and yield signs.
State police at Greensburg report a 30-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested for trespassing after troopers responded to North Westmoreland Avenue in Hempfield Township for the report of a suspicious person around 5:13 p.m. Monday, March 8. The man was then transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for a mental evaluation. Chargers were filed through the office of District Judge Anthony Bompiani.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Sand Hill Road in Unity Township for the report of theft around 3:59 p.m. Friday, March 5. Police said the facility manager related that he had just taken over and was unsure when the items were taken. The facility manager was unable to provide serial numbers for the items and was unsure of the total number of items missing. Stolen items include a Revolv air compressor and condenser valued at $2,000, and 8-foot 4-by-4s valued at $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.