State police at Greensburg report Katie Mahoney, 24, of Latrobe was accused of retail theft for allegedly taking two car battery jump starters valued at $137.39 and exited the Walmart store on Greengate Centre Circle in Hempfield Township around 6:27 p.m. March 1. Chargers were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are currently investigating multiple erroneous Chase Bank accounts that were opened under a 65-year-old Sutersville woman’s name on Cool Springs Road in Sewickley Township around 8:37 a.m. March 4. Police said victims in these cases often receive new debit cards in their name. Anyone who receives a card should contact Chase Bank and have that account locked down so no funds are removed. Additionally, contact state police or local law enforcement to have the issue documented.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are currently investigating an identity theft case involving a Chase Bank debit card being sent to a 65-year-old Jeannette woman on Pleasant Valley Road in Hempfield Township around 9:12 a.m. March 6. Police said the victim did not open the account, and she was advised to contact Chase Bank in the Waterfront to begin the account closure process.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Andrea L. Burns, 38, of Johnstown proceeded through a red light on Route 22 westbound in Burrell Township as a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Sheri L. Fetterman, 56, of Indiana was making a left turn onto Route 22 westbound with a steady greenlight around 4:44 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Burns was cited for obedience to traffic-control devices.
State police at Indiana report charges were filed against Russell Reynolds, 30, of New Alexandria for terroristic threats and others after Reynolds made approximately three phone calls to the Indiana County Magisterial District Court office and on the final call related that he was going to “show up and stomp the clerk’s face in,” around 11 a.m. Friday, March 5.
