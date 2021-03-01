State police at Kiski Valley report taking a report of identity theft in which someone filed for unemployment in Kentucky under a 61-year-old Derry woman’s name around 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to a welfare check around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 on Fairview Lane in Derry Township and found a 52-year-old Derry man to be deceased from natural causes inside the residence.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox driven on Route 981 in Derry Township by David M. Stutzman, 21, of Blairsville attempted to pass on the left side of the roadway when the roads were snow-covered and lost control, leaving the roadway and striking a fence post belonging to Dickson Trucking. Stutzman was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 34-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for DUI after troopers were dispatched to Route 22 in Salem Township for a one-vehicle crash around 12:12 a.m. Feb. 23. Charges have been filed through the office of District Judge Jason Buczak.
State police at Greensburg report William Muir, 41, of Latrobe was arrested following an incident at Giant Eagle at Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township around 2:49 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. According to police, troopers were dispatched to Giant Eagle regarding a man refusing to wear a mask. When asked to put on a mask, police say Muir “became irate” and threw his shopping car to the ground and threatened to fight the store manager. Upon leaving the store, Muir made an obscene hand gesture towards the manager. Disorderly conduct and harassment charges were filed against Muir.
