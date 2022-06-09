ATV stolen in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an ATV theft between 11 p.m. April 7 and 7 a.m. April 8 at 315 17th St., Derry Township. According to the report, a 2011 Yamaha YFZ450 ATV was taken from the residence of a known 37-year-old male Derry resident. The ATV was reportedly removed by three known juvenile males as well as Tina Rose. The ATV was towed behind Rose’s vehicle to an address in Torrance. It was later recovered and returned to the victim. All involved individuals were charged accordingly. These charges are currently pending court.
Counterfeit bills passed in DelmontState police at Kiski Valley report investigating forgery/counterfeiting June 3 at 3:31 p.m. at the Dollar General along state Route 22 in Delmont. This incident occurred as an unknown male attempted to pass counterfeit currency to obtain merchandise while at the listed location.
Camaro scratched in criminal mischief caseState police at Kiski Valley report investigating a criminal mischief case between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 6 at a location along Saltsburg Road, New Alexandria. According to the report, unknown actor(s) scratched all four sides of a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro with an unknown object. The vehicle is owned by a known 30-year-old male New Alexandria resident. Damage is estimated at $1,000. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
