State police at Greensburg report George Staley, 52, of Greensburg was stopped for a traffic violation around 3:33 p.m. May 12 along South Main and Chestnut streets in Southwest Greensburg, and troopers discovered Staley’s driver’s license was DUI suspended. Further records revealed Staley had two prior convictions and one pending charge. Charges were later filed through the office of Magisterial District Justice Anthony Bompiani.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched around 3:02 p.m. April 25 to Bessemer Road in East Huntingdon Township for the report of an unknown actor opening an unemployment claim in a 66-year-old Mount Pleasant man’s name. The victim related that on May 27 he received paperwork from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry about the unemployment claim he had applied for. The victim contacted the same department and informed them that it was fraudulent and to close the claim. Anyone with information please contact the PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched around 7 a.m. May 20 to Winfield Circle in Hempfield Township for the report of fraud. A 59-year-old Greensburg woman related that her employer informed her that someone filed for unemployment in her name. The victim filed a fraud claim with the state Office of Unemployment Compensation. Anyone with additional information, please call PSP Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured during a two-vehicle crash around 6:03 p.m. June 1 in Unity Township. Police said a 2005 Honda Civic was crossing Mission Road on Monastery Drive in Unity Township while a 2017 Kia Sportage was stopped at an intersection which was posted clearly with a stop sign. The Kia began to travel through the intersection before the Honda was completely through the intersection. The Kia struck the passenger side of the Honda. Police did not disclose the name of the Kia’s driver who stated that she “did not see” the Honda. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were drivable.
