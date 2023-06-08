Harassment charges filed

State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred June 6 at 6:08 p.m. at a South Lincoln Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 45-year-old male and a known 18-year-old male, both of Hempfield Township, engaged in harassing behavior with each other and were cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.