Harassment charges filed
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following an alleged incident that occurred June 6 at 6:08 p.m. at a South Lincoln Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 45-year-old male and a known 18-year-old male, both of Hempfield Township, engaged in harassing behavior with each other and were cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
Driver avoids deer, strikes utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 5 at 6:43 a.m. on Smartnick Road east of state Route 819 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Braden M. Krug of New Stanton was operating a 2017 Volkswagen GTI east on Smartnick Road. As Krug was traveling up a hill on the roadway, a deer entered his travel lane. Krug swerved the vehicle to his right to avoid a collision with the deer in the travel lane. The Volkswagen struck a roadside utility pole on the right side of the roadway. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Troopers investigate PFA violation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a PFA violation that occurred June 6 at 3:26 p.m. at a location in the 1000 block of Hancock Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, a 55-year-old Leechburg male was charged with indirect criminal contempt. The victim is a known 46-year-old Apollo female. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
DUI charges filed after traffic stop
State police at Kiski Valley report filing multiple charges following a traffic stop that occurred June 6 at 7:37 p.m. at a location in the 100 block of Thorn Street in Oklahoma. According to the report, PSP troopers initiated a traffic stop after observing an equipment violation. Further investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle – a known 48-year-old Apollo male – was under the influence of a controlled substance and incapable of safe driving. Charges for DUI and other traffic violations will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-1-04. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver or the make and model of the vehicle involved in the incident.
Troopers investigating April burglary
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a burglary that occurred April 19 at a Peanut Street location in Derry Township. In an initial release filed in April, stolen items listed included $10 in cash from the kitchen area and a bottle of vodka valued at $20. In additional details released Wednesday, June 7, investigators listed several damaged items, including two beds, a Kindle Fire, cable box, cushions, child’s vanity and a back door. The damage is estimated at $2,000. The victim is a known 27-year-old Derry Township female. A vehicle involved is a 2017 Jeep. Anyone with information should contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780. Investigating officer is Trooper Josh Abernathy.
