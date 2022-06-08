Wallet stolen at Hempfield Area HS
State police at Greensburg report investigating a wallet theft May 11 at 8:22 a.m. at Hempfield Area High School along state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 18-year-old Creekside male reported to the tournament director of the school that the wallet was stolen, but failed to notify Hempfield resource officers. Hempfield resource officers were able to review footage and observe the actor who stole the wallet. The actor was identified by the Meadville Area School District athletic director. The victim was unwilling to go through with charges and the matter was handled between the two involved parties. The Penn State wallet, valued at $30, included miscellaneous gift cards valued at $75, a keycard for a camp residence valued at $30, and a $20 bill. No names were mentioned in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Investigation into fake $100 bills continuesState police at Kiski Valley report investigating the passing of counterfeit $100 bills at two Dollar General locations on the evening of May 18. According to the report, Dollar General stores located at 1367 state Route 217, Derry, and 608 state Route 217, Derry Township, reported the theft by deception cases. Stolen items include Visa gift cards valued at $350 and $450, a $4.95 birthday card, a $2 bottle of Pepsi, a $1 gift bag, and $85.86 in U.S. currency. Anyone with information is asked to please call PSP Kiski Valley Trooper Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
Commented