State police at Kiski Valley report troopers took a report for Shane Beeman, 40, of Greensburg and David Floyd, 23, of Derry who created a disturbance around 8 p.m. May 21 at 400 Chestnut Ridge Rd. in Derry Township. Charges against both were filed through the office of Magisterial District Justice Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report on May 23, troopers took a report from Don Gunter, 41, of Bradenville who related that someone broke into his rented bedroom located at 1719 Latrobe-Derry Rd. in Derry Township and stole $80 in cash while he was in jail.
