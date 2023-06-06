Public drunkenness outside casino
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges following an incident that occurred June 4 at 2:07 a.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers made contact at the casino entrance with a 22-year-old Jeannette male who was heavily intoxicated. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant.
Criminal mischief in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief that occurred recently at a Bortz Road location in Loyalhanna Township. According to investigators, troopers received a vandalism report from a known 58-year-old Avonmore female. The victim reported that an unknown actor(s) came onto the property and sprayed painted the exterior of the residence overnight. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not specify a timeframe during which the alleged incident occurred.
Avonmore woman arrested for DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report filing multiple charges following an incident that occurred June 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Dollar General, 4402 state Route 981, Bell Township. According to the report, PSP made contact with a known 37-year-old Avonmore female after receiving a report that she was slumped over the wheel of her vehicle in the Dollar General parking lot. Business employees reported that she appeared to be under the influence of narcotics after she was observed staggering around inside the store. She then stole a bottle of Gatorade, went back into her vehicle and attempted to leave. Dollar General employees intervened and were able to keep her from driving away from the scene until police arrived. The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed under arrest and taken into custody for DUI. After being evaluated by Murrysville Medic One at the state police barracks, the defendant was transported to Forbes Hospital for treatment.
