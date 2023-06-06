Public drunkenness outside casino

State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges following an incident that occurred June 4 at 2:07 a.m. at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers made contact at the casino entrance with a 22-year-old Jeannette male who was heavily intoxicated. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendant.