Three-vehicle crash in Donegal Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash May 30 at 1:31 p.m. on Country Line Road in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI operated by 63-year-old William C. Brick of Ruffs Dale. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 48-year-old George E. Hare of Mount Pleasant, with a passenger, 44-year-old Anna C. Hare, also of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 3 was a 2004 Harley-Davidson Road King operated by 53-year-old David A. Moody of Sutersville. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was negotiating a downhill right curve. Upon negotiating the curve, unit No. 1 left the travel lane and entered the oncoming travel lane of unit No. 2 traveling uphill while negotiating a left turn. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the wheel/axle of its trailing unit. Additionally, there was damage observed upon the roadway from the point of impact. After impact, unit No. 1 had fallen to the ground and started to slide and roll. At this point, unit No. 3 was still riding on the correct travel lane and made contact with the initial crash. Both motorcycles sustained moderate damage while the truck sustained minor damage. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Brick was cited for failure to operate a vehicle on the right side of a roadway, and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to an undisclosed medical facility for suspected minor injuries.
Motorcyclist collides with deer
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 1 at 3:52 p.m. in the vicinity of 2702 state Route 130 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 66-year-old Gary W. French of Jeannette, was operating a 1998 Harley-Davidson Road King CLA westbound on state Route 130 approaching the top of a hill. French noticed a deer in the roadway and attempted to avoid stricking it but was unable to do so. After striking the deer, the motorcycle continued to travel before striking the south embankment. French was thrown from the motorcycle and came to rest on the roadway. The motorcycle flipped onto its side and came to final rest in the eastbound lane of state Route 130. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, French was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to UPMC Presbyterian with suspected serious injuries.
No injuries in Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 1 at 3:34 p.m. on state Route 130 at its intersection with Bailey Farm Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 33-year-old Jason A. Hurst of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Nissan Rogue operated by 67-year-old Irene V. Tarr of Acme. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling south on state Route 130 approaching its intersection with Bailey Farm Road. Unit No. 1 was stopped at a properly posted stop sign on Bailey Farm Road at its intersection with state Route 130. Unit No. 1 entered the intersection, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, and was struck by unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Unit No. 2 sustained moderate damage and was driven from the scene. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Hurst was charged with failure to adhere to stop signs and yield signs.
