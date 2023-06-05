No injuries in Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 31 at 4:14 p.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with Darragh Herminie Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Ford Fusion operated by 23-year-old Jaidlynne E. South of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Volvo XC90 operated by 46-year-old Amanda J. Berkebile of Greensburg. Two passengers were in the vehicle, 71-year-old Janet M. Berkebile and 69-year-old Jane E. Millie, both of Johnstown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Darragh Herminie Road and was stopped at a properly posted stop sign. Unit No. 2 was exiting the driveway of 3231 Route 136 in a southbound direction on Route 136. South failed to observe unit No. 2 entering the intersection. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2’s passenger side. No injuries were reported. Unit No. 2 was towed from the scene.
Hit-and-run in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred May 31 at 5:30 p.m. at 213 S. 5th St., Youngwood. According to the report, 29-year-old Chaz A. Selinsky of New Eagle was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt in a southbound direction on South 5th Street in Youngwood. The Cobalt struck an unoccupied 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. After impact, Selinsky fled the scene of the crash. The Chevrolet Cruze remained at the scene in front of 213 S. 5th St., facing south. No injuries were reported.
Drugs found during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing drug charges following a traffic stop that occurred May 31 at 7:08 p.m. at the intersection of Westmore Avenue and North Main Street in New Stanton. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2003 Toyota van for summary vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, a male passenger was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the vehicle’s occupants.
No injuries in Donohoe Road crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 10 at 3:33 p.m. on Donohoe Road at its intersection with Hugh Black Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling west on Donohoe Road. As unit No. 2 approached the intersection of Donohoe Road and Hugh Black Road, unit No. 1, which was stopped soon Hugh Black Road at the stop sign of this intersection, proceeded onto Donohoe Road to travel east, thus striking unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 sustained minor damages while unit No. 2 sustained moderate damages. Both vehicles were operable. No injuries were reported. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Two-vehicle crash in Fairfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 24 at 3:56 p.m. on state Route 711 north of Snyder Drive in Fairfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe operated by a 17-year-old Bolivar female. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek operated by 32-year-old Tyler R. Foust of Bolivar. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling north on Route 711. Unit No. 2 was slowing on the travel lanes due to traffic ahead. Unit No. 1, which was traveling north behind unit No. 2, failed to slow in the travel lane, thus striking Unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 sustained severe damages and was inoperable. Unit No. 2 sustained moderate damages and was operable. No injuries were reported.
Unity Township man scammed out of $10KState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception that occurred May 31 at 10 a.m. at a Shenandoah Drive location in Unity Township. According to the report, a 66-year-old Unity Township resident contacted PSP Greensburg regarding a scam in which he sent $10,048.61 in gift cards to an unknown actor.
Drug possession near medical facility
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop June 2 at 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Excela Square Latrobe Primary Care, Unity Township, for summary traffic violations. During the traffic stop, the driver, a 36-year-old Latrobe male, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. A passenger in the vehicle, a 28-year-old Greensburg female, was also in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Criminal charges are pending. The vehicle involved was a 2005 Toyota van. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the vehicle’s occupants.
Crash reported in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 30 at 9:13 p.m. on Rushwood Road north of Stevenson Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 79-year-old Paul A. Achhammer of Murrysville was operating a 2010 GMC Savana on Rushwood Road when the vehicle struck a deer on the roadway. The vehicle was disabled from impact. A passenger, 74-year-old Marie A. Achhammer, also of Murrysville, was in the vehicle. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed by Bob Hafer’s Towing.
