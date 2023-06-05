No injuries in Hempfield Township crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 31 at 4:14 p.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with Darragh Herminie Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Ford Fusion operated by 23-year-old Jaidlynne E. South of Mount Pleasant. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Volvo XC90 operated by 46-year-old Amanda J. Berkebile of Greensburg. Two passengers were in the vehicle, 71-year-old Janet M. Berkebile and 69-year-old Jane E. Millie, both of Johnstown. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Darragh Herminie Road and was stopped at a properly posted stop sign. Unit No. 2 was exiting the driveway of 3231 Route 136 in a southbound direction on Route 136. South failed to observe unit No. 2 entering the intersection. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2’s passenger side. No injuries were reported. Unit No. 2 was towed from the scene.