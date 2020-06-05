Latrobe police report Teresa Hall, 48, was arrested for simple assault after a verbal argument with a Latrobe man became physical at a home on the 600 block of James Street in Latrobe around 9:36 p.m. May 29. According to police, the victim suffered injuries to his face and eye.
Latrobe police report Jeffrey Powers, 25, of Latrobe was arrested for DUI, DUI on a suspended license, driving without a valid registration and driving without insurance following a traffic stop on Ligonier Street in Latrobe near Avenue D around 11:59 p.m. May 25.
State police at Greensburg report troopers initiated an investigation into unauthorized credit card purchases after a 32-year-old Hempfield Township man told police that someone had changed the billing address on his Bank of America card and made three unauthorized online purchases totaling $1,189.42 between May 21 and May 23.
State police at Greensburg report Joshua McNamara, 18, of Ruffs Dale was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of North Hamilton Avenue and West Otterman Street in Greensburg around 9:02 p.m. May 19.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a 44-year-old West Mifflin man allegedly mistakenly transferred $158,931 to a fraudulent bank account on Aug. 27, 2019.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 1,510 incidents in the month of May. Of the 145 criminal offenses reported, 144 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 86 criminal offenses, making 86 arrests. Troopers responded to 67 crashes involving, none involving injuries, and investigated eight hit-and-run crashes. Police made four DUI arrests and responded to two DUI-related crashes. Troopers issued 109 traffic citations and issued 70 warnings.
