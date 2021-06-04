State police at Kiski Valley report Don Gunter, 41, of Bradenville and Shane Beeman, 40, of Greensburg were arrested after troopers responded to 1719 Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township around 6:51 p.m. May 21. Charges of harassment were filed through the office of Magisterial District Justice Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Coy A. Maloy, 30, of Slickville failed to negotiate a curve along Ridge Route in Loyalhanna Township around 1:45 a.m. and lost control, rolled over and came to final rest on its roof. Maloy fled the scene on foot.
State police at Kiski Valley report Rebecca Barnhart, 36, of Blairsville and Richard Urban, 33, of New Derry were charged with harassment after troopers responded around 9:29 p.m. May 3 to 142 Losier Drive in Derry Township for a domestic between a girlfriend and boyfriend. Both parties were separated for the night.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investing a child abuse report involving an 11-year-old girl on Old Route 217 in Derry Township around 6 p.m. May 24.
State police at Kiski Valley report Sharnese Woodson, 32, of Pittsburgh report troopers responded around 2:35 p.m. June 2 to Torrance State Hospital on Longview Drive in Derry Township for a patient-on-patient altercation. Woodson was charged with harassment through the office of Magisterial District Justice Mark Bilik.
