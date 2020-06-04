State police at Kiski Valley report Harry Bush, 71, of Ligonier was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly taking a table belonging to a Derry man and placing it in the back of his truck after the table fell out of the truck and was destroyed around 5:11 p.m. May 28 on the 1200 block of W. Fourth Avenue in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Brian R. Stile, 46, of Blairsville experienced a steering malfunction on a left curve on Pizza Barn Road in Derry Township and struck a tree on the left side of the roadway around 2:24 p.m. May 13.
