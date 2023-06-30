Hit-and-run in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred June 27 at 12:54 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot located at 2100 Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 47-year-old Nicole Hauser of Tarrs was moving her 2009 Chrysler caravan out of a parking stall when it hit a 2008 Jeep Patriot. Hauser continued driving without notifying the driver of the Jeep.
Disturbance at Latrobe 30 Shoppes
State police at Greensburg report investigating a disturbance that occurred June 20 at 2:26 p.m. at Latrobe 30 Shoppes plaza in Unity Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Nicholas Johnson of Latrobe caused a disturbance which prompted multiple members of the public to call 911. Johnson appeared to be under the influence of drugs and caused a scene. Troopers arrived at the scene and Johnson resisted arrest and injured several troopers. Charges were prepared and filed at Magisterial District Court 10-2-08.
Bovard man charged with disorderly conduct
State police at Greensburg report filing disorderly conduct charges against 34-year-old Brian Reed of Bovard following an alleged incident that occurred May 6 at 6:17 p.m. at an area medical facility along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, Reed was yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance. Disorderly conduct charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
Charges filed after verbal argument
State police at Greensburg report filing disorderly conduct charges following a verbal argument that took place June 15 at 9:35 a.m. along Arona Road in New Stanton. According to the report, a known 37-year-old Hunker male and a known 34-year-old Yukon male entered into a verbal argument on the street, which continued at Denny’s Tire Service parking lot. Both parties were charged with disorderly conduct at Magisterial District Court 10-3-10. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the defendants.
PSP probe text messaging harassment
State police at Greensburg recently investigated a report of threats from a classmate. The victim provided investigators with text messages from the alleged perpetrator that “caused alarm of harm.” The defendant is a known 18-year-old Jeannette female. The victim is a known 15-year-old Irwin female. Harassment charges were filed against the defendant. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties. PSP report investigating the incident on April 24 at 5:07 p.m.
Theft by deception investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception that occurred between June 21-26 at an Old Meadow Mill Road location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a known 68-year-old Scottdale woman sent five prepaid gift cards to an unidentified scam center with the false promise of receiving a prize of approximately $5 million. The total value of the gift cards was $1,100. Troopers report they have no leads. The incident was reported to PSP Greensburg on June 26 at 10:34 a.m.
Endangering the welfare of children
State police at Greensburg report investigating endangering the welfare of children that reported occurred between 7 a.m. June 15 and 3 p.m. June 23 at a Dolphin Lane location in Hempfield Township. The victim is a 2-year-old Jeannette male. The investigation is ongoing.
Troopers investigate PFA violation
State police at Greensburg report investigating a PFA violation that occurred from 5:41 p.m. June 19 to 7:43 p.m. June 28 at a Mount Rainier Drive location in Unity Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 45-year-old Latrobe female. The defendant is a known 43-year-old Latrobe male. This investigation is ongoing.
ChildLine notification reported
State police at Greensburg report receiving a ChildLine notification on June 22 at 8:23 a.m. regarding an alleged incident at a Bristol Lane location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the notification alleged that a known 35-year-old female of Mechanicsburg allegedly assaulted her “paramour’s son,” a known 11-year-old male, by grabbing his wrist while he was “acting up” earlier that day, causing bruising. Further investigation revealed that the known female did not cause any bruising or injury to the known male, resulting in a lack of sufficient evidence to indicate criminal activity.
