Hit-and-run in East Huntingdon Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred June 27 at 12:54 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot located at 2100 Summit Ridge Plaza in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 47-year-old Nicole Hauser of Tarrs was moving her 2009 Chrysler caravan out of a parking stall when it hit a 2008 Jeep Patriot. Hauser continued driving without notifying the driver of the Jeep.