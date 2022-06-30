PSP investigating arson case
State police at Greensburg report investigating arson June 17 at 4:29 p.m. at 354 Industrial Boulevard, New Kensington. According to the report, the victim is Tavon Reynolds, 38, of Pittsburgh. PSP’s fire marshal unit was advised of a fire and conducted an investigation, which uncovered a burned wooden cabinet valued at $50.
Youngwood man charged with DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) June 26 at 1:28 a.m. at 202 Depot St., Youngwood. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for a noise complaint in the 200 block of Depot Street. Brandon Valerio, 32, of Youngwood, was located inside a vehicle and upon further investigation was found to be DUI. Valerio was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment.
Disorderly conduct in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report charging Cameran Joe Smith, 23, of Connellsville, with disorderly conduct stemming from an alleged incident June 26 at 6:20 p.m. According to the report, Smith arrived at 508 S. 5th St., Youngwood, and yelled through the door at the residents and threatened to change their locks if they did not evict.
Theft by deception in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a case of theft by deception June 21 at a Canary Lane residence in Unity Township. According to the report, PSP responded to the residence for the report of an identity theft. A known 42-year-old Latrobe female related she was informed a Bank of America checking account was opened in her name without her authorization. There was no activity on the account. She was advised to call Bank of America and have the account flagged as fraudulent and closed.
Car vandalized in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a criminal mischief complaint June 16 at 5:35 p.m. at Walkers Ridge Apartments in Hempfield Township. According to the report, an unknown actor scratched the rear windshield of a 2017 GM Acadia owned by a known 45-year-old female Greensburg resident.
PSP: Dollar bill found with white powder
State police at Greensburg report investigating a report of a dollar bill with an unknown white powder inside found June 26 at 7:18 a.m. at Live! Casino along U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, casino security was unable to provide surveillance of an actor associated with the items, which were entered into evidence along with an evidence disposition form.
Mailbox struck in Pleasant Unity
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 24 at 6:07 p.m. in front of 4894 Pleasant Unity Road, Pleasant Unity. According to the report, Tia M. Gondosh, 36, of Whitney, was driving a 2009 Audi A4 south on Pleasant Unity Road, approaching house No. 4894. As the Audi passed, the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the mailbox. The vehicle continued south approximately 50 feet before coming to rest in the northbound lane. Pleasant Unity VFD and Danser’s Towing assisted at the scene.
