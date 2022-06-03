Mount Pleasant man charged with DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI crash May 27 at 10:11 p.m. on the state Route 119 offramp to state Route 819 in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Hunter W. Eastwood of Mount Pleasant, was found to be DUI following a motor vehicle crash involving a 2011 Buick Regal. Eastwood failed to turn right and struck a concrete traffic island.
PSP investigating harassment allegation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating harassment allegations May 30 at 9:23 p.m. at a location along Bowman Road in Salem Township. According to the report, a known 34-year-old female of New Alexandria alleged that the suspect, a known 37-year-old male of Blairsville, grabbed her by the arm. The investigation continues pending charges against the accused for harassment.
DUI crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI crash May 28 at 5:56 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 31-year-old Harrison City female, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, was involved in a crash. Impairment was detected and the driver was arrested. The vehicle involved was a 2021 Kia Forte.
Two-vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 1 at 2:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Thomas Built Bus Lodestar operated by 62-year-old Susan M. Johnson of Bolivar. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Yamaha Motor Eagle operated by 68-year-old Irwin A. Ray of Monroeville. The two-vehicle crash occurred in front of Hillview Motorsports. Unit No. 2 was in the right lane and slowing down to turn right into the Hillview Motorsports parking lot. Unit No. 1 was in the right lane of the highway behind unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 as it was turning into the parking lot. Ray was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Video surveillance of the crash was captured by Hillview Motorsport’s security cameras.
PSP investigating Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a vehicle crash May 31 at 1:43 p.m. on Keystone Park Road south of Latimer Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Noah O. Clayton was operating a 2019 Chrysler 300 east on Keystone Park Road in the area of Flowers Road at a high rate of speed. The crash occurred as Clayton attempted to pass a vehicle on a blind left curve. Clayton’s vehicle nearly struck an oncoming vehicle and swerved right to avoid collision. This caused the Chrysler to exit the right side of the roadway and strike a tree with its front end. The impact sent the car airborne and twisting toward the passenger side before crashing into another tree with the roof of the vehicle. The car then came back down on all four wheels at that time.
