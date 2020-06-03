State police at Indiana report Jonathan Ward, 25, of Philadelphia and Scott Lute, 27, of Clymer were accused of drug possession following a traffic stop on Philadelphia Street in Indiana around 9:19 a.m. May 28. According to police, Ward, a passenger in the 2005 Chevrolet C/K 2500 pickup truck, was allegedly in possession of a large amount of heroin, crack cocaine and suboxone while Lute, the driver, was also allegedly found to be in possession of heroin.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 2,479 incidents in the month of May. Of the 162 criminal offenses reported, 152 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 96 criminal offenses, making 95 arrests. Police responded to 59 vehicle crashes involving 23 injuries, one fatal, and investigated nine hit-and-run crashes. Troopers made 15 DUI arrests and responded to nine DUI-related crashes. Police issued 141 traffic citations, 114 warnings and two seat belt citations. Troopers assisted 19 motorists and conducted 17 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
Commented