Florida man allegedly damages vehicle
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief that occurred June 26 at 10:31 p.m. at a Perrysville Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Brandon Rosenberger of St. Petersburg, Florida, “ripped off the rear panel” of a vehicle belonging to a known 35-year-old Saltsburg female. Rosenberger was cited for criminal mischief in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
PSP investigating hit-and-run
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred June 21 at 7:59 a.m. on state Route 217 north of Chestnut Ridge Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Melissa E. Jennings of Derry was operating a 2016 Hyundai Accent south on Route 217 behind a blue SUV of unknown make and model, and operated by an unknown driver. Investigators report the driver of the blue SUV stopped and the vehicle was subsequently rear-ended by Jennings’ vehicle. The driver of the blue SUV then fled the area in the vehicle. Jennings pulled over onto the side of the roadway and notified 911. Any witness or anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780. Investigating officer is Trooper Josh Abernathy.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 15 at 5:19 a.m. on Middletown Road at its intersection with Bus Garage Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek operated by 31-year-old Bryan K. Waldron of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 37-year-old Cary Delduca of West Newton. The crash occurred as the driver of unit No. 1 failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection of Bus Garage and Middletown roads, thus crashing into unit No. 2 and disabling both vehicles. Waldron reported injuries to his head and neck, and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital for treatment. PSP was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, members of the Carbon and Fort Allen volunteer fire departments, and Greensburg Towing.
DUI suspected in Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 16 at 1:37 a.m. at 1587 Mount Pleasant Road in Unity Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Patrick A. King of Lexington, Virginia, was operating a 2018 Toyota Highlander when he crashed the vehicle into a traffic sign. The SUV came to final rest in the front yard of 1587 Mount Pleasant Road. Investigators report King was “in a state of suspected alcohol-induced confusion.” Charges will be filed pending additional investigation, according to PSP Greensburg. No injuries were reported and troopers were assisted at the scene by Danser’s Towing.
One-vehicle crash in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred June 17 at 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 31 and Main Street in Donegal Township. According to the report, 48-year-old Jacob E. Ruby of Connellsville was operating a 2016 Chrysler Town & Country minivan west on Route 31 when the vehicle struck the guide rail at the intersection with Main Street, causing disabling damage. Ruby was able to position the vehicle on the side of the road. There were two passengers in the vehicle: 42-year-old Misty L. Ruby of Connellsville, and 23-year-old Britney L. Mansberry of Normalville.
No injuries in East Huntingdon Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 18 at 1:04 p.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Buckeye Tram Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Hyundai Entourage operated by 32-year-old Andrew W. Zerecheck Jr. of Scottdale. Unit No. 2 was a 2010 Mazda3 operated by 35-year-old Justin C. Nicholson of Connellsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was stopped in the southbound lane of Route 819 at its intersection with Buckeye Tram Road. Unit No. 2 was stopped on the travel lane due to traffic in the northbound lane of Route 819 as unit No. 2 was waiting to turn left onto Buckeye Tram Road. Unit No. 1, which was traveling south behind unit No. 2, failed to stop, thus striking unit No. 2. Both vehicles came to final rest along the western shoulder of Route 819. Both vehicles sustained severe damages and were inoperable. There were three passengers in unit No. 2: 28-year-old Rebecca N. Nicklow, and two juvenile male passengers, ages 13 and 9, all of Connellsville. No injuries were reported.
Two-vehicle crash at intersection
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 25 at 5:24 p.m. on South Center Avenue at its intersection with Sunny Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Toyota Celica operated by 34-year-old Shawnee E. Hurley of Hunker. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Chrysler 200 operated by 19-year-old Mary Kate E. Lape of Dunbar. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was attempting to turn left (northbound) onto South Center Avenue from Sunny Lane. Unit No. 2 was traveling southbound on South Center Avenue. Unit No. 1 failed to yield the right of way to traffic at the intersection, causing unit No. 2 to strike unit No. 1. Both vehicles came to final rest in the grass off of the west side of the roadway. Hurley suffered minor injuries but refused treatment. Lape was uninjured. Both vehicles required towing.
