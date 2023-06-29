Florida man allegedly damages vehicle

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief that occurred June 26 at 10:31 p.m. at a Perrysville Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Brandon Rosenberger of St. Petersburg, Florida, “ripped off the rear panel” of a vehicle belonging to a known 35-year-old Saltsburg female. Rosenberger was cited for criminal mischief in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.