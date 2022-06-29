No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a four-vehicle crash June 26 at 2:20 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Honda CRV operated by 32-year-old Gina M. Hewitt of Torrance. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Kia Sorento operated by 76-year-old Leandre M. Randall of Latrobe. Unit No. 3 was a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by 35-year-old John S. Campbell of Bradenville. Unit No. 4 was a 1979 Pontiac Firebird which was parked at the time of the crash. Its owner was not identified. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on state Route 982 and failed to stop for traffic waiting to turn left on Lincoln Avenue. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, which was pushed into the southbound lane of state Route 982 and struck unit No. 3’s rear driver’s side before continuing to the northbound roadside and striking unit No. 4, which was parked in a lot. Unit No. 3’s front driver’s side struck unit No. 1’s rear driver’s side from being struck by unit No. 2.
Police investigating two-vehicle crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 25 at 6:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Ford Transit operated by 24-year-old August T. Young of North Huntingdon. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota Highlander operated by 36-year-old Fawndessa S. Cline of Donora. The crash occurred as Young failed to see Cline stopped at the red light on Route 22 and Livermore Road. Unit No. 1 struck Unit No. 2 on its rear end. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and not injured.
PSP investigating Bell Township DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) June 25 at 5:35 p.m. at the intersection of Bell Point Road and Larimer Road in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP Kiski Valley conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations and arrested a known 42-year-old Vandergrift male for suspicion of DUI. The investigation continues pending chemical testing of blood. The vehicle involved was a 2017 Toyota van. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
