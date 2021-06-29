State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a criminal mischief report in which a 72-year-old Latrobe man is accused of covering a vent pipe at a Latrobe Municipal Authority (LMA) pump station on Sunview Circle in Derry Township around 1:58 p.m. June 28. Police said the act caused the blower to overheat and malfunction. This investigation continues.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to 911 Pittsburgh St. in Derry Township for a report of a suicide around 6:37 a.m. June 22. Upon further investigation, troopers did not observe anything suspicious, according to state police.
State police at Greensburg report Andrew Takach, 42, of West Newton is accused of discharging a handgun while attempting to secure his handgun in his waistband around 3:06 a.m. June 16 at Boot Scoot’n Saloon, 1145 Greensburg Pike in Sewickley Township. Damage to the bar floor is estimated at around $1,000. Charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Charles Christer.
State police at Greensburg report Devin Brown, 19, of Jeannette is accused of exposing himself in front of a 26-year-old Trafford woman and her two nieces, ages 15 and 10, following a verbal domestic incident which occurred around 11 p.m. June 26 at 2156 Nicholas Lane in Hempfield Township. State police said the woman, Kimberley Revers, and her fiancé Damon Brown, 23, were previously involved in an argument over the fact that she did not like that Damon’s brother Devin was at the residence. At that time, Revers left the residence with her two nieces in the car, while Devin Brown also exited the residence. While standing on the street he lowered his pants and deliberately exposed his genitals to the vehicle’s occupants, according to police. Devin Brown fled into a wooded area and has not been located. Charges were filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
Commented