State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after multiple unknown white males allegedly assaulted a 25-year-old Black man on the 800 block of Georgina Drive in Derry Township around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, June 28. The victim was transported to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with information should contact state police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were called to Pittsburgh Raceway off Stone Jug Road in Derry Township for a report of harassment after an 18-year-old Spring Church man was allegedly struck in the face by a 39-year-old Blairsville woman. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven east on Route 30 in Hempfield Township by Dennis E. Mulvehill, 69, of Jeannette suffered a brake system malfunction and rear-ended a 2016 Subaru Forester driven by Joyce C. Inhoff, 67, of Jeannette as it was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 30 and Agnew Road around 11:29 a.m. Friday, June 26.
State police at Kiski Valley report David Musgrove, 50, of Greensburg was charged with theft after allegedly being hired for a construction job at a home on Debbie Lane in Salem Township on June 8, accepting a check for $500 and cashing it the next day. Musgrove then allegedly failed to perform the construction work and had refused to refund the victims as of Friday, June 26.
Commented