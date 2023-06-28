PSP investigating Adamsburg hit-and-run
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred June 23 at 8:50 a.m. on Main Street at its intersection with Edna Road in Adamsburg. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Kia Sportage and unit No. 2 was a 2011 Mazda CX9. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Main Street at the intersection with Edna Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on Edna Road at the intersection with Main Street. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to fully stop at the posted stop sign on Main Street and was subsequently struck by unit No. 2 as it proceeded through the intersection. A witness on scene related unit No. 2 fully stopped at the posted stop sign on Edna Road before proceeding through the intersection. Unit No. 1 sustained minor front end damage and scratches on the driver side doors. Unit No. 2 sustained front end bumper damage. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Two-vehicle crash on Route 982
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 25 at 7:26 p.m. on state Route 982 north of Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1993 Ford F-150XLT operated by 26-year-old Skylar J. Connor of Bradenville. Unit No. 2 was a 2006 Dodge Dakota operated by 80-year-old Louis J. Pallottini of Derry. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on Route 982 approximately one-quarter mile north of Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. Unit No. 1 was traveling behind unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, which was nearly stopped in its lane of travel due to a slowdown in traffic ahead. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage as a result of this crash and were subsequently removed from the scene by Watt’s Trucking Center. Pallottini was transported to Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash. Connor was cited by PSP Kiski Valley for driving too fast for conditions.
DUI in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a traffic stop on June 11 at 2:25 a.m. on a 2015 Nissan at the intersection of state Route 217 and Victory Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 29-year-old Blairsville male was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the driver.
Hit-and-run crash reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred June 24 at 11:03 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Pine Bluff Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Joshua L. Waters of Monroeville was operating a 2003 Mercedes-Benz 500 Series west on Route 22 in the left lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier. The driver then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
Sobriety checkpoint conducted
State police at Kiski Valley conducted a sobriety checkpoint between 10 p.m. June 23 and 3 a.m. June 24 on U.S. Route 22 eastbound (west of Hollywood Boulevard) in Salem Township. Dozens of contacts were made with motorists during the checkpoint, and multiple vehicle code violations were observed and citations were issued. No drivers throughout the checkpoint timeframe displayed signs of impaired driving.
Charges filed in DUI crash
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against a known 59-year-old Derry male following a one-vehicle crash over an embankment that occurred May 28 at 11:37 p.m. in the vicinity of 323 S. Chestnut St. in Derry. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the defendant.
DUI arrest in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a traffic stop on May 14 at 12:57 a.m. on a 2000 Kia operated by 30-year-old Paul Kline of Loyalhanna. Kline was arrested for DUI and charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
Commented