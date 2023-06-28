PSP investigating Adamsburg hit-and-run

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred June 23 at 8:50 a.m. on Main Street at its intersection with Edna Road in Adamsburg. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Kia Sportage and unit No. 2 was a 2011 Mazda CX9. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west on Main Street at the intersection with Edna Road. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on Edna Road at the intersection with Main Street. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to fully stop at the posted stop sign on Main Street and was subsequently struck by unit No. 2 as it proceeded through the intersection. A witness on scene related unit No. 2 fully stopped at the posted stop sign on Edna Road before proceeding through the intersection. Unit No. 1 sustained minor front end damage and scratches on the driver side doors. Unit No. 2 sustained front end bumper damage. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.