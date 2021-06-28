The Laurel Highlands DUI Task Force will be conducting enforcement patrols from July 1 through July 5 as part of the Fourth of July enforcement period. These enforcement patrols will include a stationary sobriety checkpoint and roving patrols — all in Westmoreland County.
Police advise residents to drink responsibly and to have a designated driver.
Some prescription medications can adversely affect one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Police advise residents to speak with their pharmacist or doctor regarding how medications could affect their operating a motor vehicle.
Also, police said to heed the warnings on prescription pill bottles, as residents can be arrested for DUI if their prescription medication impairs their ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.
