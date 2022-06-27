Woman called 911 while under influence
State police at Kiski Valley report filing disorderly conduct charges against a Delmont woman after she reportedly called 911 in the early morning hours of June 24 while under the influence. According to the report, Heather Ann Hubish, 44, of Delmont, called 911 several times June 24 at 3:45 a.m. and was warned about “abusing 911 while she was under the influence.” The address listed on the public information release report is 435 E. Pittsburgh St., Salem Township.
No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 22 at 7:58 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Rushwood Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Ford Explorer operated by 63-year-old Alan N. Johnson of Johnstown. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Ford Edge operated by 60-year-old Jacqueline Y. Loxley of Cresson. The crash occurred on Route 22 westbound at the intersection with Rushwood Road. Unit No. 2 was stopped at this intersection with a red light and was in the left lane. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 and didn’t see unit No. 2 stopped. Unit No. 1 tried to swerve in the right lane to avoid contact with unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 rear-ended unit No. 2, which was launched onto Stone Jug Road and came to final rest facing south.
PSP announces upcoming DUI checkpointIn a continuing effort to decrease incidence of injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers, the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A — Greensburg will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint between Friday, July 1, and Monday, July 4, within Westmoreland County.
Two-vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 9 at 1:15 p.m. on Lincoln Highway at its intersection with Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Chrysler 300 operated by 21-year-old Darien L. Billeck of Wendel. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Mazda CX-5 operated by 67-year-old Debra S. Steel of Greensburg. The crash occurred as Billeck became distracted and failed to come to a complete stop behind vehicles stopped at a red traffic control signal at the intersection of Lincoln Highway west and Agnew Road. As a result, Billeck’s vehicle moved abruptly from the left lane of Lincoln Highway into the center non-travel lane, proceeded around the stopped vehicles and through the red traffic control signal. Billeck then swerved to the right and struck the rear left quarter panel of unit No. 2, as Steel attempted to make a left turn from Agnew Road onto the highway while facing a green traffic control signal. After initial impact, unit No. 2 came to rest facing northeast in the eastbound travel lanes on Lincoln Highway and the intersection of Agnew Road while unit No. 1 continued to travel west for approximately 150 feet before coming to final rest facing southwest. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Both drivers suffered suspected minor injuries.
Assault reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault June 18 at 3:55 p.m. at a location along Lentz Court in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the defendant is listed as a known 20-year-old Greensburg male. The victim is listed as a known 17-year-old Greensburg male. Upon PSP arrival, the defendant fled the scene. The victim’s injuries were photographed and a warrant was obtained for the defendant’s arrest. The names of the involved parties were not provided in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Motorist avoids striking dog, crashes
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 21 at 3:43 p.m. in front of 987 Donohoe Road, Unity Township. According to the report, 50-year-old Heather J. Anderson of Derry, was operating a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 west on Donohoe Road. A dog ran onto the roadway from the southern shoulder and was in the westbound lane. As the truck approached the dog, Anderson made an evasive maneuver to avoid striking the dog. The truck left the roadway on the northern shoulder and struck a utility pole. The truck sustained minor damages and was operable. Anderson was transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance for suspected injuries suffered in the crash.
Commented