Two-vehicle crash in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 18 at 9:05 a.m. on North Center Avenue at its intersection with West Byers Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Hyundai Sonata operated by 41-year-old Alexander L. Soroka of New Stanton. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Jeep Renegade operated by 60-year-old Marcella L. Kintigh of Hunker. A passenger, 65-year-old James D. Kintigh of Hunker, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 failed to stop and ran a clearly posted stop sign on West Byers Avenue, and struck unit No. 2. Unit No. 2 then rolled and came to rest on its roof on North Center Avenue. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. All involved parties were wearing seatbelts. The Kintighs were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to an undisclosed medical facility for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
