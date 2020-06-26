State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2006 Ford Escape driven north on Route 819 in Hempfield Township by Jordan D. Paul, 24, of Hunker rear-ended a 2018 GMC Denali driven by Mark W. Williams, 59, of Jeannette as it was stopped in the right lane attempting to turn into Wilkinson Nursery around 9:48 a.m. Thursday, June 25. Paul was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report a 31-year-old Greensburg man was cited for harassment after allegedly punching a 25-year-old Greensburg woman in the arm and leg during an argument on Candee Street in Hempfield Township around 7:21 p.m. Wednesday, June 24.
State police at Greensburg report one person suffered a possible injury when a 2012 Ford F-350 driven by John A. Stewart, 65, of Greensburg entered Business Route 66 North from DHH Rocks & More into the path of a 1998 Ford Expedition driven north by Morgan R. Hosack, 22, of Delmont around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Hosack suffered a possible injury in the crash but was not transported by ambulance, according to police. Stewart was cited for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
State police at Greensburg report Dennis Shank, 41, of Greensburg was cited for harassment after allegedly holding a 34-year-old Sarver woman down during an incident that occurred around 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at a home on Windgate Drive in Hempfield Township. Police said Shank is currently wanted by the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2008 Dodge Caliber driven north on Route 819 in Salem Township by Nicholas Iapalucci, 30, of Greensburg veered into the opposing lane and traveled off the roadway south of Porter Run Road, striking an embankment and continuing through a field before striking a tree and overturning. According to police, Iapalucci was distracted by his phone prior to the crash, which police indicated involves DUI.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a PICS background check violation that occurred when an attempt to purchase a firearm at Bullseye Gun Vault was denied around 4:30 p.m. March 13. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a possible corruption of minors incident that allegedly occurred in the fall of 2019 at an Adelphoi Village facility in Derry Township involving a 17-year-old female victim.
Commented