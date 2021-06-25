State police at Indiana report troopers were dispatched around 8:16 p.m. June 22 to Route 22 in Burrell Township for a domestic violence call in which a 32-year-old Blairsville man allegedly struck a 34-year-old Blairsville woman in the face, causing an injury. The man was arrested and transported to Indiana County Jail to await arraignment. This investigation is ongoing.
State police at Greensburg report Brandon L. Lennert, 24, of Greensburg suffered a minor injury while he was driving a 2018 Ford Explorer, which struck both a speed limit sign and a utility pole off of Marguerite Road in Unity Township around 3:41 p.m. June 15. State police said Lennert was wearing a seatbelt.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash which occurred around 1 p.m. June 23 on North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. State police said a 44-year-old woman driving a 2020 Infiniti QX60 made a right turn too wide and struck a 2017 Chevrolet CK 1500, causing damage to both vehicles.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers around 3 p.m. June 10 investigated an incident involving a patient-on-patient sexual assault at Torrance State Hospital on Longview Drive in Derry Township.
