State police at Greensburg report the Troop A Fire Marshal unit investigated the origin and cause of a fire at an occupied single-family home at 108 Custer Ave. in Vandergrift around 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, June 23. According to police, the fire originated within the front porch area of the home and the cause of the blaze is believed to be accidental.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a PICS Check violation that occurred during an attempted firearm purchase at Chestnut Ridge Wood and Sport on Ruby Street in Derry Township around 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after $1,100 was allegedly stolen from a 62-year-old woman in the area of Colony Lane and Giffin Drive in Unity Township around 3 p.m. March 1, 2019.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Manor Avenue in Unity Township to investigate an alleged identity theft that occurred between February and August 2019. According to police, it is alleged that a 21-year-old woman’s relative used her personal information to obtain electrical services through West Penn Power valued at $950.
Commented