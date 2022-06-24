No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 2 at 1:18 a.m. on Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township. According to the report, Amanda L. Harris, 40, of Latrobe, was driving a 2014 Ford F-250 Super Cab west on Latrobe Derry Road when she failed to keep the vehicle on the right side of the road. The Ford traveled off the left side of the road, striking an embankment and then a utility pole. The force of impact caused the Ford to overturn onto the roadway. Once at final rest, Harris reportedly exited the vehicle and left the crash scene.
Hit-and-run reported in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash June 20 at 5:29 p.m. on state Route 22, approximately 50 feet east of Hollywood Boulevard, in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ram 1500 operated by an unknown male of Verona. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT operated by 61-year-old David B. Mendlowitz of Export. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a steady red traffic signal on state Route 22 west. Unit No. 1 then struck the rear end of unit No. 2 with its front end. The drivers exited their vehicles and briefly spoke before deciding to pull off of the roadway and exchange information. Unit No. 1 then fled the scene west on state Route 22. This investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780, reference PA22-793069.
Damage to utility pole reported
State police report investigating a hit-and-run crash June 14 at 1:02 p.m. which damaged a utility pole at the intersection of Maple Alley and Main Street in Madison. According to the report, a 2017 Mack GU713 operated by William M. Hayden, 46, of Glassport, struck a West Penn Power utility pole while trying to make a wide left turn onto Main Street from Maple Alley. Hayden subsequently fled the scene in a southwest direction on Main Street.
PSP investigating Salem Twp. altercation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an altercation June 22 at 12:09 p.m. at 488 Tucker Road, Salem Township. According to the report, Parker Scott Sumey, 20, of Greensburg, and David J. Luther, 42, of New Alexandria, engaged in a physical altercation. Police allege Sumey threatened to beat up Luther, according to text messages. Luther reportedly tackled Sumey to the ground and held him on the ground. Harassment charges were filed against both perpetrators.
Online theft reported in Avonmore
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception June 20 at 6 p.m. at a 7th Street residence in Avonmore. According to the report, a known 80-year-old female Avonmore resident was scammed out of $7,200 after her computer was hacked and she was asked to purchase Macy’s gift cards and deposit money into a Bitcoin kiosk. The investigation continues.
DUI charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) June 19 at 12:50 a.m. at 5389 West Pike Street, Murrysville. According to the report, while involved in a special DUI detail June 19, a traffic stop was initiated after witnessing a driver commit multiple traffic violations. During contact with the driver, multiple signs of significant impairment were observed. The driver, a known 59-year-old female Export resident, was subsequently arrested for DUI. Charges will be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-02. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley. The vehicle involved, a 2001 Jeep Cherokee, was towed from the scene.
