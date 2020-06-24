State police at Kiski Valley report Mark E. Morris, 39, of Latrobe was charged with simple assault, terroristic threats, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, harassment and two counts of possession of a weapon after allegedly threatening a 53-year-old Latrobe man with a knife around 10:51 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Racer’s Tavern on Lincoln Avenue in Derry Township. According to police, Morris threatened the man after being asked to leave the restaurant and was disarmed by bystanders who held him until police arrived. Morris was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Chris Flanigan and is free on $20,000 unsecured bond awaiting a July 8 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik.
State police at Kiski Valley report Tonya Louise Dickant, 37, of Youngwood was cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after an alleged incident around 7:26 p.m. Thursday, June 18, on the 2100 block of Walnut Drive in Derry township. Crystal Dickant-Marche, 40, of Latrobe was cited for disorderly conduct in connection with the same incident, according to police.
State police at Kiski Valley report Brandon Bacik, 33, of Scottdale was accused of DUI after pulling into a property along Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township on a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 9:45 a.m. June 14. Bacik was taken into custody and transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for a blood draw, police said.
