PSP investigates Hempfield Twp. theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft June 16 at 3:07 p.m. at a location along Towne Square Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 69-year-old female Greensburg resident. Stolen property includes a Gucci purse valued at $1,500, Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $353 and a leather bracelet valued at $178. The investigation continues by PSP Greensburg.
Wire fraud results in $1,750 loss
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (wire fraud) June 16 at 1:29 p.m. at a location along Farview Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, victims are listed as a known 67-year-old female and known 70-year-old male, both of Greensburg. The amount stolen is $1,750. The investigation continues by PSP Greensburg.
Military certificate stolen
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft June 13 at 1:14 p.m. at a location along Chestnut Ridge Road in Derry Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 57-year-old male of New Stanton. The stolen property is a military certificate. The investigation continues by PSP Greensburg.
Storage compartment on truck strikes carState police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash May 19 at 11:09 a.m. on Lowry Avenue, just north of U.S. Route 30, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Ford F750 and unit No. 2 was a 2013 Volkswagen Passat. The crash occurred as unit No. 1’s left side storage compartment door latch failed and struck unit No. 2’s right mirror as unit No. 1 passed by unit No. 2 in the right lane of Lowry Avenue. Unit No. 1 was stopped in a line of traffic while facing a red traffic signal at the intersection with Route 30 in Hempfield Township. Unit No. 2 sustained damage to its side mirror. The drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
