State police at Greensburg report troopers were called to the 100 block of Manchester Drive in Hempfield Township around 1:58 p.m. Saturday, June 20, after a 1-year-old boy ingested Klonopin and suffered a possible overdose. Police said an investigation determined the ingestion was accidental.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2009 Ford Focus driven north on Route 119 near its intersection with Route 422 in White Township by Kenneth W. Bowser, 42, of Derry suffered an unknown electrical failure and caught fire around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday, June 17. Bowser was cited for drivers required to be licensed, according to police.
Commented