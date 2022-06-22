Person committed after disturbance
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a disturbance June 17 at 10:42 a.m. at a location along Main Street in Derry Township. According to the report, victims are a 63-year-old Latrobe male and 84-year-old Latrobe female. As a result of an investigation, an unidentified suspect was mentally committed.
Troopers investigate theft by deception
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a case of theft by deception (identity theft) June 6 at 12:30 a.m. at 205 Pleasant Vue Drive, New Alexandria. According to the report, an employment claim was submitted with information belonging to 54-year-old Laureen Schall of New Alexandra. The investigation continues. According to PSP, if a member of the public finds themselves a victim of identity theft, file a claim with Unemployment Compensation Fraud and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Fraud, call the Pennsylvania Fraud Hotline at 800-692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.
Endangering the welfare of a child
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a report of endangering the welfare of a child June 8 at 8:44 a.m. at 5551 state Route 982, Derry Township. According to the report, a missing 15-year-old female juvenile of Derry was located in an apartment. The defendant is 49-year-old Tracey Staschak of Derry. A victim is identified as 45-year-old Craig Piper of Latrobe, according to a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Commented