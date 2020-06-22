State police at Greensburg report Jake Popella, 19, and Justin Hoke, 18, both of Latrobe, were accused of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on the 2009 Ford Focus Popella was driving on Route 30 in Unity Township around 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, for an alleged traffic violation. According to police, suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle.
State police at Greensburg report a 23-year-old Greensburg man who was self-employed as an online teacher was sent a check for too much money and instructed to send the overpayment amount to another account. The check later bounced and the man reported the theft/fraud to police around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report someone stole an orange Echo SRM119 gas weed eater and an orange Echo gas leaf blower out of an open trailer in front of a home on Pleasant Valley Road in Hempfield Township between midnight June 5 and 10 a.m. June 6. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
