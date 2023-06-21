Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred June 16 at 10:12 a.m. on Penn Adamsburg Road just south of Manor Station Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Kenworth operated by 25-year-old Tyayanna George-Carpenter of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 2 was a 2018 Jeep Wrangler operated by 42-year-old Jeffrey T. McArdle of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling south on Penn Adamsburg Road when it attempted to negotiate a left turn. Unit No. 2 was traveling north on Penn Adamsburg Road when McArdle observed unit No. 1 making the turn and slowed so it could clear his vehicle. Unit No. 1’s trailer entered the oncoming lane and struck the front end of unit No. 2, which sustained disabling damage. Unit No. 1 sustained minor damage and was drivable from the scene. Neither driver was injured in the collision and both parties were wearing their seatbelts.
