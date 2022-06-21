Two-vehicle crash in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 19 at 2:47 p.m. on Main Street, west of School Street, in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2002 Buick LeSabre operated by 53-year-old Allen L. Hill of Salina. Unit No. 2 was a 1999 Honda CBR 600 F4 operated by 27-year-old Nicholas J. Scanga of Apollo. Unit No. 1 was parked on the southern shoulder of Main Street in front of the post office. Unit No. 1 pulled onto Main Street, via its eastbound lane, in an attempt to cross the street and enter a parking lot north of Main Street. At this time, unit No. 2 was traveling east on Main Street, in the eastbound lane. Unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1’s rear driver’s side door. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the eastbound lane, facing north. Unit No. 2 came to final rest on its left side, in the eastbound lane, facing east. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Bell VFD and Lifestat Ambulance. Scanga was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash and refused medical transport.
DUI checkpoint
State police at Kiski Valley conducted a DUI checkpoint from 10:30 p.m. June 18 to 3 a.m. June 19 at the intersection of state Route 22 eastbound at Hollywood Boulevard in Salem Township. According to the report, three individuals were arrested for DUI and released. Additionally, five traffic citations were issued. Suspects were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
PSP investigates altercation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an altercation June 16 at 11:40 a.m. at a location along Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township. According to the report, a known 57-year-old Middletown, Delaware, female resident struck a known 62-year-old Latrobe male on the hand with a cane. The male reportedly struck the female with a closed fist.
DUI reported in Allegheny Township
State police at Kiski Valley report citing Jaccob Smith, 18, of Leechburg, with DUI (on view, drugs) May 27 at 1:33 p.m. following an incident at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and Edison Avenue, Allegheny Township. The vehicle involved was a 2013 Ford Focus.
