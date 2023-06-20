Public drunkenness reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges against an Irwin man following an alleged incident June 17 at 12:30 a.m. at a Rockwood Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 34-year-old Irwin male was discovered to be creating unreasonable noise while manifestly under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance(s) in a public place. The known male was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the male.
Drug possession charges filed
State police at Kiski Valley report filing drug possession charges following a traffic stop May 6 at 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of River Road and 19th Street in North Apollo. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. The driver, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley, was cited for driving on a suspended license and not having proper insurance. The front seat passenger, 38-year-old Terry Martin of Vandergrift, was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle was towed by Kochka’s Towing per the registered owner’s request. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by PSP Kittanning.
