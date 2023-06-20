Public drunkenness reported in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges against an Irwin man following an alleged incident June 17 at 12:30 a.m. at a Rockwood Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 34-year-old Irwin male was discovered to be creating unreasonable noise while manifestly under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance(s) in a public place. The known male was cited accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the male.