Coroner investigating fatal crash
The Westmoreland County Coroner’s office and state police at Belle Vernon report investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash June 19 at 12:05 a.m. on Interstate 70 eastbound, near mile marker 53, in South Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 25-year-old David J. Ott, of Constitution Street, Perryopolis, was traveling east on Interstate 70 in a Chevrolet Sonic. A Pontiac Vibe was traveling west in the eastbound lanes and struck Ott’s vehicle in a head-on collision. Ott suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:17 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone. Ott was not utilizing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to a public information report filed by the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death will be pending autopsy and toxicology results. The toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. The motorist operating the Pontiac Vibe was not identified.
Vehicle strikes retaining wall, tree
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 6 at 8:36 a.m. on Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Ronald A. Marquis of Jeannette was operating a 2013 Honda Accord north on Agnew Road when the car left the eastern shoulder and struck a retaining wall. The vehicle continued down the eastern shoulder until coming to final rest after striking a tree. Marquis was not injured and refused medical transport.
SUV jumps curb as motorist tries to park
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 9 at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot at 6088 Lincoln Highway in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 83-year-old Sandra M. Griesbaum of Greensburg was parking a 2018 Ford Escape and abruptly accelerated while pulling into a handicap accessible parking space in front of Aspen Dental. The vehicle jumped the curb and struck a concrete pillar and the front of the office building, resulting in significant damage to the front portion of the SUV and the concrete pillar.
DUI crash reported in Mt. Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI crash May 28 at 5:26 p.m. at the intersection of School Street and North Mulberry Drive in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Aaron Skero of Mount Pleasant was found to be under the influence at the time of a motor vehicle crash.
Latrobe man uninjured in crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 30 at 9:36 a.m. on state Route 982 in Youngstown. According to the report, 33-year-old Nickelis J. Reagan of Latrobe was operating a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the area of 4393 state Route 982 southbound. The vehicle exited the west side of the roadway prior to striking a utility pole with the front passenger side tire area and concrete steps with the front bumper area. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Reagan fled on foot traveling west away from the crash scene.
PSP reports deer-related crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash June 14 at 9:38 p.m. on state Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Lindsey A. Jenkins of Blairsville was operating a 2013 Ford Fusion north on state Route 217 and hit a deer that ran in front of the vehicle. The Ford was towed from the scene by Hafer’s Towing.
Altercation reported at Cove PREP
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an altercation June 15 at 8:45 a.m. at Cove PREP treatment facility, 310 Grove Road, Derry Township. According to the report, the victim is a known 17-year-old male of Torrance. The defendants are known 15- and 17-year-old males of Torrance. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-08.
