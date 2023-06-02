Minor damage in Route 30 crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 25 at 7:15 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 westbound, east of its intersection with Main Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Honda Civic and unit No. 2 was a 2015 GMC Savana. The crash occurred as the driver of unit No. 1 attempted to move the vehicle from the right lane of Route 30 west to the left lane near Main Street in Hempfield Township. The rear left quarter of unit No. 1 struck the front right bumper of unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 was traveling west in the left lane of Route 30. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were subsequently driven from the scene. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Motorcycle collides with median
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 23 at 2:18 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 eastbound, just west of the Mount Pleasant Road exit in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Anthony A. Wojcik of Jeannette was operating a 2006 Suzuki GSXR east in the left lane of Route 30 when he lost control of the motorcycle. The left handle grip and left side of the motorcycle struck the center concrete median multiple times, resulting in damage to the vehicle and serious injury to Wojcik. After impact, Wojcik guided the motorcycle to the south berm of Route 30. Wojcik was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
DUI in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) that occurred May 27 at 2:38 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Dodge Avenger for summary traffic violations. During interaction with the driver, 26-year-old Lavelle Dinkins of Latrobe, troopers determined he was under the influence of drugs and subsequently taken into custody. PSP Greensburg is investigating the incident.
Windshield damaged in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief after an incident May 26 at 3:09 a.m. at a Pike Street location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, an unknown actor(s) damaged the front windshield of a 1997 Toyota RAV4 owned by a known 30-year-old Herminie man. Replacement costs total approximately $150. PSP Greensburg is investigating the incident.
Drug possession during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing charges following a traffic stop May 26 at 2:17 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and U.S. Route 30 in Southwest Greensburg. According to the report, a known 28-year-old New Stanton man was discovered to be driving under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance and associated paraphernalia. The vehicle involved was a 2011 Ford F-150XLT. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Truck strikes motorcyclist in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 25 at 12:17 p.m. on Trouttown Road at its intersection with Stone Church Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Toyota Tacoma and unit No. 2 was a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was at a stop sign on Trouttown Road to turn right. Unit No. 1 was making a left turn from Stone Church Road onto Trouttown Road. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to safely negotiate the left turn and struck unit No. 2, causing the motorcyclist to fall, causing minor scrapes to the motorcycle. The driver of unit No. 1 provided his insurance information prior to PSP arrival. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were operational. The driver of unit No. 1 wore a seatbelt and the driver of unit No. 2 wore a helmet.
Hit-and-run in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash that occurred at an unknown time May 21 on Mars Hill Road at its intersection with Pinewood Street in Sewickley Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Matthew H. Sanner of North Huntingdon was driving a 2008 Toyota when he crashed the vehicle through a fence and into an embankment in a cattle pasture located at 2386 Mars Hill Road. Sanner then fled the scene. The crash was reported by the property owner. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Luft’s Towing and the Rillton Volunteer Fire Department.
Harassment, PFA violation reported
State police at Greensburg report filing charges following an altercation that occurred May 25 at 12:39 a.m. at a Fitzpatrick Street location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 30-year-old Grapeville male and a known 25-year-old Clairton female engaged in a physical altercation, resulting in visible injuries to the known female. Additionally, the female violated a lawful PFA order. Both parties were charged accordingly. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the involved parties.
PSP: Deer causes motorcycle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 17 at 5:56 a.m. on Church Street west of state Route 982 in Unity Township. According to the report, 51-year-old John D. Ames of Latrobe was operating a 2006 Harley-Davidson east on Church Street when a deer struck the vehicle, causing Ames to lose control of the motorcycle, which fell on its side. Ames was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to a regional medical facility for treatment of possible injuries.
Criminal mischief investigated
State police at Greensburg report investigating criminal mischief that occurred sometime between midnight May 14 and 2:35 p.m. May 18 at a Ruffsdale Road location in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) unlawfully broke into a trailer by smashing in the front door, causing approximately $100 damages.
One-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred May 23 at 5:55 p.m. on Beatty County Road west of Fraser Purchase Road in Unity Township. According to the report, a 17-year-old Latrobe female was operating a 2005 Toyota Highlander westbound on Beatty County Road and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The Toyota left the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a stump, which broke the front axle and rendered the vehicle inoperable. The driver, and a passenger, 19-year-old Isaiah L. Runyon of Latrobe, were not injured, and both were utilizing seatbelts. Danser’s Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
Firearm, ammo stolen from vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft that occurred sometime between 6 p.m. May 16 and 3:50 p.m. May 19 at a Rocktown Road location in East Huntingdon Township. According the report, an unknown actor(s) gained entry to a 2022 Ford F-150 owned by a known 52-year-old Tarrs male. Stolen items include a fully loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm Sigma pistol (black/silver finish) – valued at $250, a 13-round 9mm magazine – valued at $10, and a Blackhawk brand gun holster (black in color) – valued at $30. The items were located in the center console area of the vehicle. PSP Greensburg continues its investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.