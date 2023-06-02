Minor damage in Route 30 crash

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred May 25 at 7:15 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 westbound, east of its intersection with Main Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Honda Civic and unit No. 2 was a 2015 GMC Savana. The crash occurred as the driver of unit No. 1 attempted to move the vehicle from the right lane of Route 30 west to the left lane near Main Street in Hempfield Township. The rear left quarter of unit No. 1 struck the front right bumper of unit No. 2 as unit No. 2 was traveling west in the left lane of Route 30. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were subsequently driven from the scene. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.