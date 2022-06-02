Latrobe man life-flighted after crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash June 1 at 6:04 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 981 in Unity Township. According to the report, while en route to the scene, information was received that a driver, 39-year-old Amy Bernstein of Hagerstown, Maryland, fled the scene on foot with her 2-year-old child. Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that Bernstein was traveling east on U.S. Route 30 and failed to stop for the steady red light at the intersection while traveling at a high rate of speed, impacting a vehicle traveling north on state Route 981. The driver of the second vehicle, a known 49-year-old Latrobe male, was transported via medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A canvass of the area was conducted and Bernstein was located hiding in the Springhill Suites Hotel parking lot on state Route 981 with her child. Bernstein showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges include felony aggravated assault while DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, reckless endangerment, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and numerous summary traffic citations. Bernstein was arraigned at Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-08 by District Judge Tamara Mahady. Bail was set at $25,000 unsecured and Bernstein was released.
No injuries in Hempfield Township crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 27 at 4:56 a.m. on Tollgate Hill Road, south of Mount Odin Drive, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Roberto M. Rayas of Latrobe, was traveling east on Tollgate Hill Road in a 2020 GM Terrain. The vehicle drove off the southern shoulder of the roadway and struck a raised curb. After impact, the vehicle crossed back into the eastbound lane of travel and came to final rest in the middle of Tollgate Hill Road, facing east. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, Rayas was cited for failure to drive a vehicle on the right side of a roadway.
Wildlife-related vehicle crashes pile up
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 31 at 1:12 a.m. on Darragh Herminie Road (state Route 136) east of Evanstown Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 42-year-old Anthony K. Platt of Greensburg, was operating a 2017 Ford Fusion east on state Route 136 and negotiating a left curve in the roadway when he noticed a deer standing in the middle of the travel lane. Platt applied the brakes and swerved into the westbound lane to avoid striking the deer. The Ford Fusion struck the embankment off the left side of the roadway, causing disabling damage.
Troopers investigate strangulation report
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic assault May 29 at 1:34 a.m. at 176 Wencliff Lane, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Douglas Roberts-Greene of Pittsburgh, fled the scene prior to PSP arrival. An arrest warrant was obtained and Roberts-Greene was taken into custody by Whitehall Police Department. The victim is a known 24-year-old female Jeannette resident.
Minor injuries in one-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash May 25 at 12:25 a.m. on state Route 130 south of Possum Hollow Road, Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Kalyn M. Gillespie of Greensburg, was driving a 2007 Honda CRV east on state Route 130. Gillespie attempted to negotiate a sharp left turn but the vehicle continued straight, hitting a ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to final rest on its roof. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Gillespie was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to UPMC Presbyterian for injuries sustained from the crash. According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, this crash will be supplemented with a DUI investigation. Initial charges involved failure to operate a vehicle at a safe speed.
DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI May 30 at 2:08 a.m. on state Route 119 and Willow Crossing Road, Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP found 34-year-old Reuben Anthony Davis of Youngwood to be DUI following observed traffic violations. The vehicle involved was a 2009 Honda CrossTour.
PSP announces Memorial Day weekend crash and enforcement results
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 775 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 191 injuries during the four-day Memorial Day travel period, which ran from May 27-30. Alcohol was a factor in nearly 9% of the crashes. Troopers made 526 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 27,834 total traffic citations to include 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and 233 tickets to people not securing children in safety seats.
